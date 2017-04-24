Pedo-Files: Arizona Teacher Arrested For Fondling Herself On Video Chat With 13-Year-Old

Perverted 7th Grade Science Teacher Who Fingered Herself On Facebook With Teen, Arrested

One Tempe, Arizona teacher had a lot of explaining to do when police showed up at her door this week. Kara Loofborough had several alleged “sexual encounters” over video with a 13-year-old. Loofborough has been teaching at the Fees College Preparatory Middle School in Arizona since 2015, according to Rare.

The 7th grade science teacher admitted to police that she showed the young boy her genitalia, also masturbating on camera while the student watched. Wow! Loofborough also reportdly showed the student a video of her performing oral sex on another male. She allegedly sent the boy a link to a pornographic website.

The police were tipped off when the middle school student’s dad grew concerned over their frequent after-school conversations.

According to the Tempe Elementary School District, Loofborough submitted her resignation for “personal reasons” on March 30, effective May 1. She was arrested on April 20 and the next day the school district sent out a letter to parents.

KPNX screenshot