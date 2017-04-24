Hi Hater: Serena Williams Responds To llie Nastase’s Racist Comments About Her Unborn Baby

Hi hater…

Serena Williams Responds To Ilie Nastase’s Comments

Serena Williams is classily clapping back at the remarks of a Romanian tennis legend that were deemed racist.

Ilie Nastase, a former world number player, is currently under investigation after he made comments about Serena and her fiance Alexis Ohanian’s unborn child.

According to the BBC Nataste was heard questioning whether the child would “chocolate with milk” and he’s sticking by his comments.

“I want to know what word I used is racist?” he asked The Associated Press by phone on Monday from Budapest, Hungary.

An investigation into him has since been launched by the International Tennis Association and Serena fully supports it.

“It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments,” said Serena in a statement posted to Instagram. “I have said it once and I’ll say it again, this world has come so far but yet we have so much further to go,” Williams added. “Yes, we have broken down so many barriers – however there are a plethora more to go.

✊🏿 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 24, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Sit down hater!

What do YOU think about Ilie Nastase’s comments???

Getty Images