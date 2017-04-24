Jesus Take The Wheel: 14-Year-Old Girl Finds Overdosed Dead Body While Cutting Grass

Ohio Teen Finds Dead Body While Cutting The Grass

Cutting the grass sucks. Only thing that could make it worse is finding a dead body while do so.

Sadly, that is what happened to a 14-year-old girl in Ohio as she was manicuring her grandfather’s property and stumbled across a dead man’s body according to a Fox8 report.

Police believe that the man overdosed on an unspecified drug and had been laying there in the high grass unseen by neighbors.

The man, 25-year-old Cody Robert Couch, was one of two people who died of overdose in city of Dayton this weekend.

Image via Pixabay