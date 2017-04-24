Jesus Take The Wheel: 14-Year-Old Girl Finds Overdosed Dead Body While Cutting Grass
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Ohio Teen Finds Dead Body While Cutting The Grass
Cutting the grass sucks. Only thing that could make it worse is finding a dead body while do so.
Sadly, that is what happened to a 14-year-old girl in Ohio as she was manicuring her grandfather’s property and stumbled across a dead man’s body according to a Fox8 report.
Police believe that the man overdosed on an unspecified drug and had been laying there in the high grass unseen by neighbors.
The man, 25-year-old Cody Robert Couch, was one of two people who died of overdose in city of Dayton this weekend.
Image via Pixabay