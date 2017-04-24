Michigan Is Just Now Making It Illegal For Cops To Stop Smashing Prostitutes 

Michigan Passes Bill To Stop Cops From Smashing Sex Workers

Stepping, knee-deep in sex worker vagina was a not-so-uncommon practice for undercover police in Michigan. That’s until it was banned this week, according to The Independent. A bill was passed that barred officers from using “sex” as a tactic when busting prostitutes. The bill makes it possible for these law enforcement officers to be prosecuted “if the officer engaged in sexual penetration while in the course of his or her duties.”

The last state to end a similar exemption was Hawaii in 2014.

The bill was unanimously approved, and was sponsored by Republican State Senator Judy Emmons. who told the Detroit Free Press that Michigan has “the dubious distinction of being the last state in the nation to have this law in our books.” In many state, prostitutes still do not actually have to engage in a sex act to be arrested for solicitation.

What the heck took them so long to pass this bill?? Michigan PD is wild for that!