Michael Bae Jordan, Terrence J, Von Miller & Rotimi Party it Up at Coachella
- By Bossip Staff
The fifth annual Bootsy Bellows Pool Party presented by McDonald’s celebrated the eatery’s legendary cold beverages, including refreshing soft drinks and the McCafé® Mango Pineapple smoothie. Guests also had a chance to sample their new Signature Crafted sandwiches, available in restaurants this May.
The party was held at a private estate in Rancho Mirage and included a special guest performance by G Eazy. Hit the flip to see more photos.
Michael Bae Jordan