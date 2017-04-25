2Litty4U: Joseline’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash Sizzles ATL

Joseline’s Celebrates Bday With Litty Day Party

Puerto Rican Princess Joseline Hernandez celebrated her birthday with a litty day party at Gold Room hosted by the gorgeous Clermont twins and Grammy-winning boo Stevie J. “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” cameras were on the scene to capture her sizzling dance performance and exclusive video release.

The red carpet was bursting with good vibes and support from “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” cast member Melissa, Stevie J’s sons Dorian and Stevie Jr. along with nephews Vega Sills and Vee Johnson.

Actors Johnell Young (who plays “Ray Love” in All Eyez On Me) and Stefon Washington (who plays “Puff Daddy”) alongside Rap artist Kore Stacks graced the carpet with flicks and exclusive interviews.

Joseline’s extravagant glow-in-the-dark cake display featuring delicious cake pops, cupcakes, tea candles and iced roses was designed by “The Cake Artist” (@iced_out_cakesatl). Guests also enjoyed a photo booth provided by Photo Buzz Booth (@photobuzzbooth).

Michael Walker/UMeek Images