R&B And Reality TV: Dave Dees Drops New Music, Says He Isn’t Surprised “Dating Naked” Was Canceled

Over the weekend, reality personality and RnB singer Dave Dees celebrated the release of his new single “Jokes On YOU” in Atlanta. The “Dating Naked” star released a sexy tune with a touch of 90s RnB flavor. We were able to chat with Dave and a closer look into where he comes from and what’s next. Check out “Jokes On YOU” below, and more info on the young Ohio vocalist and let us know what you think!

BOSSIP: Where are you from?

Dave Dees: I’m from Dayton, Ohio but played basketball at both Liberty University and Louisiana Lafayette. Now I live in Atlanta, so I’ve been all over the country.

BOSSIP: How long have you been singing?

D: I’ve been singing since I was a child. Music helped me cultivate my imagination.

B: Why now, for your project?

D: Now because it’s ready, I’m ready. It was a great learning experience for me.

B: What was it like starring on “Dating Naked?”

D: It was one of the most awkward experiences of my life, initially, then I tried to make the very best out of it.

B: What do most people who saw you on the show say?

D: Most people congratulate me or ask “what was it like being naked? etc etc”. A lot of times, people will look at me with the “I recognize you” face and I give them the “I don’t know what you’re talking about face”, then I try to get out of there before they realize where they know me from and ask “What was it like being naked on tv?”

B: “Dating Naked” has since been canceled, are you surprised?

D: I’m not surprised it was canceled. I think in today’s society EVERYTHING is a fad and gets old quickly. There was an initial “shock factor” to Dating Naked that I think is gone now, and people are looking for whatever the next fad is.

B: Who would you collaborate with?

D: I love to write. Lyrics and melodies come pretty natural to me, and to have the opportunity to write for some of today’s artists would be a dream come true for me! I wrote, arranged, and sang the entire project I’m about to release, and it’s been A LOT of work, but I’m proud of what I’m about to give the people!

You can get Dave’s single HERE and follow him @davedees on social media.