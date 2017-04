Shea Butter Apology Goes Left

Shea Moisture had a rough day after their #AllLivesMatter ad went viral and they got dragged by the whole entire internet. Shea tried to come backwash an apology that was actually pretty sincere but that didn’t really help matters.

The apology from shea moisture. When will people stop trying to erase black women?!? #sheamoisture pic.twitter.com/PXgRdqGpRV — Sarah Whyte (@SarahJWhyte) April 24, 2017

Peep the dragging that didn’t stop anyway. Welp. How we moisturizing now?