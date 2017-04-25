Bey Smart: Beyoncé Establishes College Scholarship Fund

#1YearOfLEMONADE 🍋 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

Beyoncé Creates Formation Scholars Program For Four Colleges

Clap it up for Mama Beyoncé! The singer revealed on her website that she’s been honored with the Peabody Award… She had this great news to celebrate along with the anniversary of Lemonade’s release. We’re also celebrating Queen Bey because she just announced plans to help send four young women to college this Fall.

To celebrate the one year anniversary of #LEMONADE, #Beyonce announces #FormationScholars: Formation Scholars awards will be given out for the 2017-18 academic year to four women who are unafraid to think outside the box, who are bold creative, conscious and confident. The awards will be available to four different schools: Howard University, Spelman, Berklee College of Music and Parsons School of Design. To be eligible, the applicants must incoming, current or graduate students studying creative arts, music, literature or African-American Studies. Each school will have one scholarship to award, and information to apply is available at the schools.

Niiiice right?! Good luck ladies.