Bye Frick & Frack! People Think THIS Proves That Porsha & Phaedra Are No Longer Friends



Is it a wrap???

Are Porsha Williams And Phaedra Parks No Longer Friends?

Rumors are continuing to swirl that things are really a wrap between two RHOA stars. As previously reported viewers are waiting to see if the friendship between Frick & Frack a.k.a. Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams will end during the RHOA reunion.

This comes amid allegations that Porsha will expose Phaedra as the person who told her that Kandi and Todd wanted to drug her and take her to their “sex dungeon.”

“She’s the one who told me that Kandi said that,” says Porsha.

This will be addressed next week on part 3 of the reunion.

Fans are now adamant that Porsha’s going to expose Phaedra and a recent post on Porsha’s IG is helping them back up those claims. On Sunday Porsha posted about not having drama, gossip, stress and FAKE FRIENDS in her life.

Living ❤️ Have a wonderful day guys! A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

In her comments section some fans then told Porsha to forgive Phaedra and others told her to get rid of her for good.

Adding more fuel to the fire is a tweet from Kandi where she told a fan that they’ll “soon find out” what Phaedra said off camera.

@saintwestbangz_ apparently she has lots to say when the cameras aren't there. You will soon find out. — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) April 24, 2017

Rut roh….

Do YOU think Frick & Frack is over because Porsha threw Phaedra under the bus????

