Oh, You Single, Haaanh? Sloppy Seconds Savage French Montana Spotted With La La At NYC Strip Club

French & La La Turned Up At NYC Strip Club

Don’t leave your famous ex around rebound GAWD French Montana who partied it up with La La at NYC strip club Sapphire just days after her messy split with soon-to-be ex-hubby Carmelo Anthony.

TMZ caught up with French who had nothing but nice things to say about the newly single beauty who was scoping out Sapphire for her new series “Goal Diggers” (that follows exotic dancers who become successful businesswomen) and happened to bump into the savagey hitmaker.

Now, to be fair, they’re good friends so them turning up together at the strip club is no biggie, riiight?

👑❤ A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Apr 25, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

La La is glowing and seems very unbothered by the messy rumors. Peep some Twitter chaos over her strip club turn up with French on the flip.