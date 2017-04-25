Iconic! Netflix Is Bringing Back OG Scammer Carmen Sandiego & Everyone Is GEEKED

Netflix Orders Carmen Sandiego Reboot

WHERE. In. The. World. IS…Carmen Sandiego? WELL, after years on the run, everyone’s favorite globetrotting scammerista is BACK at it again. This time, on Netflix as the star of a nostalgia-fueled animated reboot that already has ’90s cartoon lovers in a tizzy.

The 22-episode series, inspired by the wildly popular computer game, will reportedly star Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) as Carmen and explore her origins as a legendary international thief. Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego reboot premieres in 2019.

