“LA 92” Director: “We Wanted This To Stick With You”

“LA 92” Will Premiere On National Geographic April 30

The co-director of a documentary that takes an unflinching look at the LA riots of the early 90s said he wanted the film to be a catalyst for viewers to have open conversations about the film’s themes: race, class and injustice.

“It’s a really troubling film to watch,” Simon Chinn, co-director of “LA 92,” said. “It’s a very intense experience. And I would hope that people take that experience with them out of the theater, and use it to inspire conversation among people.”

Chinn added: “When we get uncomfortable, we want to go to our safe spaces and retreat away. And I think that’s partly why we approached the film in this way. Maybe if we take a unique approach, it’ll inspire a unique conversation….we wanted this to stick with you.”

“LA 92” focuses on the events that led up to the riots – several days of looting violence and lawlessness following the not guilty verdict in the Rodney King beating – as well as its aftermath. Using previously unseen footage, “LA 92” immerses the viewer in that time and place while explaining the context behind the rioters’ rage, leading to an emotional, visceral film.

“If at the center of it all is the experience of the people who went through it, you can’t deny the emotion of someone’s life being changed so much forever,” co-director TJ Martin said. “And if that can garner some sense of empathy, that would be my other hope for people to walk away with.”

April marks the 25th anniversary of the LA riots.

