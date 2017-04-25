Exclusive: How’d He Manage That? All Charges DROPPED In Jagged Edge’s Kyle Norman’s Catch Fade Case

Troubled Singer Off The Hook For Allegedly Beating Up His Family Last Year

Jailed “Jagged Edge” singer Kyle Norman has one less legal battle to worry about.

A Georgia judge has agreed to throw out a case where he was accused of trying to stab his son in front of his nine-year-old daughter after witnesses for the prosecution didn’t turn up to court.

Norman, 41, appeared in DeKalb County, Ga. Superior Court Monday, where his case was set to go to trial, but a prosecutor from the DeKalb County Solicitor-General’s Office instead asked that the case not go forward, citing the reason as “want of prosecution,” which means they lacked the evidence to proceed with the case.

It’s not clear who the witnesses in question were: whether it was his wife, Merrika, other family members or police officers who responded on the night in question.

The case’s dismissal also means that Norman no longer has to stay away from Merrika, or his adult son, Keelan.

“We appeared and were ready for trial and the state moved to dismiss the case,” Norman’s lawyer Durante Partridge told BOSSIP. “Of course, they are relieved that the case is over nonetheless.”

Cops arrested Norman last September after Norman’s wife Merrika called 911 around 5 a.m., telling police that Norman was punching his son, Keelan. The son’s uncle tried to put Norman in a headlock to stop the fight, and the son ran out of the room, but Norman followed him downstairs to continue the beat down, even pulling a knife at one point, according to the police report. An enraged Norman punched holes in the wall, broke a coffee table, kitchen fan and shattered a mirror in the home during the alleged assault, the police report states.

Keelan, Norman’s son, said his father spent the evening drinking and cursing out family members. Keelan said when he confronted his dad, the man began pummeling him. The son suffered cuts and scrapes, which he said was from the broken mirror, the police report stated.

Cops arrived and found the place a mess, and a bloodied Norman trying to clean it up. Cops even recovered a kitchen knife wrapped in a bloody napkin that had been hidden in the washing machine. When police tried to talk to Norman’s spouse, he allegedly blocked her from leaving. But she later managed to tell them that she was afraid of him and he’d abused her before.

Norman’s nine-year-old daughter witnessed the fracas, and the tearful girl later told police she ran and hid in the closet.

The officers said they found Norman with a strong stench of booze on his breath attempting to clean up the house. When they told him to stop, he allegedly said: “Nobody is going to talk to you and you need to get out of my house.”

However, Norman’s case’s dismissal still won’t spring him from jail. Norman has remained locked up since January on violating the terms of his probation from beating up his then-fiancé and shoving her engagement ring down her throat. But he’ll likely return to his family home once he gets out, Partridge said.

We reached out to a spokesman from the DeKalb County Solicitor-General’s Office for comment.