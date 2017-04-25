Watch Out Lil Bih: Cardi B Says She Doesn’t Discuss Drama… But You Can Get Them Hands! [VIDEO]

Cardi B Tells DC Radio Station She Doesn’t Talk Drama, She Gets It Poppin’

Cardi B has been rumored to be feuding with Amber Rose over Offset, but the Bronx dancer turned IG star turned reality starlet turned recording artist seemed to be in good spirits when she showed up for an interview with WKYS in DC.

Our favorite part from the interview was probably when Cardi talks about how people knock strippers, but that strippers main clientele are men with money.

“All these men who think they are smart are getting hustled by women shaking their butts,” Cardi concludes.

Cardi also reveals her reality TV check was worth “Houses!”

“As a matter of fact people would kill for that check,” Cardi reveals.

When asked about the social media beef with Amber Rose Cardi responds, “I don’t want to talk about drama, I don’t want to talk about none of that. I don’t really talk about drama… I get it poppin!”

WELP…

In case you haven’t heard it yet, Cardi’s song with Offset “Lick” is posted below