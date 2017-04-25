Stop The Violence: Tiny’s BFF Shekinah Says She Was Brutally Beaten By A Man



Stop the domestic violence…

Shekinah Jo Says She’s A Victim Of Domestic Violence

Tiny’s best friend recently solicited prayers from fans after she says she was physically abused. Shekinah Jo took to Instagram Monday to share a scary photo of her battered and bruised face after a physical altercation with a man.

“Please pray for me, this man beat me sooooo bad,” wrote the reality star.

Pray for #Shekinah A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Apr 24, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

She’s since not only deleted the picture but her Instagram as well.

Fans are now left wondering what happened to Shekinah and urging her to call the police.

This is so sad, we hate to hear about any woman being abused but especially Shekinah whose been on such a positive path in her life.

Back in March she tearfully told “The Real” that an ex-boyfriend betrayed her and leaked private videos to blogs but said that she’s chosen to move forward.

“The best is he’s going his way and I’m going mine,” said Shekinah. “I don’t wanna keep lingering on something that don’t make sense, I don’t wanna put the negative energy out there. […] We were dating about a year, he put me on Instagram. It was very embarrassing.”

No word yet if this is the man who abused Shekinah but we hope she gets justice.

