Cops Kill People: Partner Of The Officer Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Bursts Into Tears “I Didn’t Know It Was A Kid” [Video]

Must-See Interview Of The Officers Responsible For Tamir Rice’s Death

On Nov. 22, 2014, the officers involved in Tamir Rice’s death were interviewed by investigators to get an account of what happened that tragic day. Those interviews were recorded, but were never released to the public…until today.

Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback told their tale, but according to Cleveland, there are several inconsistencies between this interview and the written statement that Loehmann gave the grand jury.

Crocodile tears, or nah?

You can watch the interview in it’s entirety on the following page. It’s lengthy, but worth the time.

Image via Getty