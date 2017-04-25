Here’s What Jesse Williams Thinks About Rumors He’s Divorcing His Queen For Minka Kelly
Jesse Williams Responds To Minka Kelly Rumors
Jesse Williams just gave a not so subtle response to rumors that he’s leaving his wife for an actress. As previously reported fans were distraught to learn that Jesse’s divorcing his wife Aryn Drakelee Williams after 5 years of marriage and two kids.
Rumors then swirled that actress/Derek Jeter ex Minka Kelly who he’d been spotted with in Paris, was the cause for their split.
Well, Jesse’s well aware of what’s going down in the rumor mill and he’s got a response; “Don’t believe the hype.”
The Grey’s Anatomy star was spotted by TMZ at LAX and asked directly by paps about the Minka Kelly rumor. Instead of answering directly, Jesse clearly turned his back to the cameras to show them the words written on the back of his jacket.
Convenient choice of clothing, eh Jesse???
All the while the Minka/Jesse rumor is swirling (no pun), more details on his split are surfacing.
Hit the flip.
Jesse’s reportedly asked a judge not to grant his wife spousal support. According to TMZ, he also wants joint custody of their two kids and a pre-nup might not be in place.
Rut roh….
Jesse and Aryn Drakelee-Williams got married in 2012. The docs do not list a date of separation.
As for spousal support — Jesse checked the box asking the court to deny her spousal support. That sometimes means the couple has a prenup … but we’re told that’s not the case for Jesse and Aryn.
This could get even messier.
