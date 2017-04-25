Here’s What Jesse Williams Thinks About Rumors He’s Divorcing His Queen For Minka Kelly

Rumor control…

Jesse Williams Responds To Minka Kelly Rumors

Jesse Williams just gave a not so subtle response to rumors that he’s leaving his wife for an actress. As previously reported fans were distraught to learn that Jesse’s divorcing his wife Aryn Drakelee Williams after 5 years of marriage and two kids.

Rumors then swirled that actress/Derek Jeter ex Minka Kelly who he’d been spotted with in Paris, was the cause for their split.

Last meal en Paree post 15hr workday! Time for silly. 🍷 A post shared by Minka Kelly (@minkakelly) on Jan 28, 2017 at 2:10am PST

Bonsoir, Paris. ✨❤️ A post shared by Minka Kelly (@minkakelly) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Well, Jesse’s well aware of what’s going down in the rumor mill and he’s got a response; “Don’t believe the hype.”

The Grey’s Anatomy star was spotted by TMZ at LAX and asked directly by paps about the Minka Kelly rumor. Instead of answering directly, Jesse clearly turned his back to the cameras to show them the words written on the back of his jacket.



Convenient choice of clothing, eh Jesse???

All the while the Minka/Jesse rumor is swirling (no pun), more details on his split are surfacing.

Hit the flip.

Getty Images