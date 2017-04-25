Sudanese Rapper Reema Major Premieres Her New Single “AK-47” [VIDEO]

Reema Major premieres new single “AK47” a first-person confessional touching on everything from police brutality, Darfur, slavery and first nation people off her forthcoming album while also entering into a partnership with War Child, a non-profit which provides empowerment by offering psychosocial, educational and legal support to war-affected children from the international community.

Toronto-based hip hop artist Reema Major has utilized her humble beginnings as a Sudanese refugee to propel her along an impressive journey with highlights in the form of a record deal with Interscope Records, co-signs from Maybach Music Group president/ rapper Rick Ross, hip hop icon Dr. Dre, a coveted spot in the BET Hip Hop Awards cypher. On the cusp of the release of her dynamic debut album LegenDiary, Reema Major is taking the path less traveled to chart new territory and create her own lane.

Now at 21-years-old, a newly liberated Reema is poised to take the hip hop world by storm and cement herself in the pantheon of the culture’s most respected lyricists with her stunning debut album LegenDiary. Produced by Adrian & Lucas Rezza (Cee-Lo Green, Musiq SoulChild), the album is a powerful sonic journey through the innermost thoughts and musings of one of hip hop’s most unsung voices. The album was recorded over the course of four days at the Rezza Brothers studio in Toronto. In the anthropomorphic tradition of Nas’ vivid 1996 track “I Gave You Power,” the riveting “AK47” is a first person confessional from the perspective of a gun.

“I partially did it as a homage to Nas. The beat was the gasoline that resonated with me. The flame was the ideas that came after that. I’m from a place that has been plagued with war. And here in the America, we’ve been experiencing plenty of publicized instances of police violence. So this is my commentary on those situations.”