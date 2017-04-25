Fair Or Foul? Talib Kweli Says Trump Is ‘America’s Revenge’ For Having A ‘N-gga’ President

Talib Kweli Gives His Uncensored Opinion About ‘Revenge’ Commander And Chief Trump

TMZ camera’s caught up with Talib Kweli and offered his political hot take on what Trump mean’s to America. The rapper says he’s revenge, that’s it! He feels what many people feel about him– he’s just a tool to piss off black people. The interviewers asks Talib, who is known for being vocal, if he would like to sit down with Trump? Talib says ‘absolutley not’

Listen to Talib’s whole take on the Commander and Chief below.

Talib says he would pass up the opportunity to sit and ask Trump anything he wants. Do you agree or disagree?