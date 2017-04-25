Bossip Exclusive: NFL Baller Antonio Brown Shocks Girlfriend Jena Frumes By Reconciling With Pregnant Baby Mama

Behind every strong man is a strong woman #Grateful #CallGod @chelsie @auto @alikingbrown A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on Apr 24, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

NFL WR Antonio Brown Posts Pics With Family Days After Becoming Official With Girlfriend

Welp… Antonio Brown sure has a type. The Steelers wide receiver took to Instagram Monday night to post up some beautiful family photos. As wholesome as the photos look on the surface, there’s actually a lot going on behind the scenes. You will see a #CallGod hashtag on the photos and in Antonio’s IG bio, and some outlets are reporting that the baller got a call from God to bring him home to the mother of his kids.

This is my comfort in my distress, that your promise gives me life– @chelsie #Incredible #AllBoys #oneontheway A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on Apr 24, 2017 at 9:36pm PDT

The woman in the photos is Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of AB’s sons Autonomy and Ali King (he also has two children with another woman). Chelsie is also pregnant with a third little boy, as Antonio mentions in the second post. Chelsie actually shared the news herself about a week ago, when Antonio’s now ex-girlfriend, actress Jena Frumes posted a photo of them together at an NBA game.

NFL star Antonio Brown has a new chick but according to his main chick of 6 years he's expecting his third child with her💅🏾SWIPE🤦🏽‍♀️ A post shared by Fameolous™ (@fameolousent_) on Apr 17, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

Yeah… So as you can see this was pretty messy.

It looks like Jena may have found out about her breakup via social media as well as she took to Twitter to respond.

Numb 😶 — Jena (@jenafrumes) April 24, 2017

"Everything you read on the Internet is true." -Abraham Lincoln — Jena (@jenafrumes) April 25, 2017

When you get used for a publicity stunt by someone you genuinely liked just to piss their ex off, that's life I suppose. 💁🏽 — Jena (@jenafrumes) April 25, 2017

BOSSIP spoke with Jena about the split exclusively and she confirmed that she actually was completely unaware that Antonio had any plans to reconcile with Chelsie.

“We both just made the decision to be together and become exclusive,” Jena told BOSSIP.com. “I was down to handle his baggage because he made me so happy, helped me with career goals and motivated me to be the best me.”

Despite what seems like a clear betrayal, Frumes still had great things to say about Brown.

“He’s a hard worker and his amazing energy was infectious. I was about to move in with him this week,” Jena told BOSSIP exclusively. “I was told he was done with his current pregnant baby’s mother and that he tried for years but he just can’t make it work with her.”

