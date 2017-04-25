Jesus Take The Wheel: A Thai Man Murders His Daughter Then Commits Suicide Via Facebook Live

Thai Father Murders His Daughter On Facebook Live Then Commits Suicide

Another day, another disturbing tragedy on the Facebook live streaming feature.

According to USAToday, 20-year-old Wuttisan Wongtalay took to the social media hub to stream his 11-month-old daughter’s murder atop a hotel roof.

Sadly, live stream videos remain accessible for 24 hours, not to mention the sick f**ks who pulled the feed and uploaded the clips to YouTube.

Wongtalay’s suicide was not broadcast on Facebook, but authorities found his body next to the infant’s upon arrival.

Facebook released the following statement about the horrific video:

“This is an appalling incident and our hearts go out to the family of the victim. There is absolutely no place for acts of this kind on Facebook and the footage has now been removed”

The increase in live stream deaths led CEO Mark Zuckerberg to speak about what his company is doing to police such content on their site during Facebook’s annual conference:

“We have a lot of work and we will keep doing all we can to prevent tragedies like this from happening,” Zuckerberg said from the keynote stage.

It is said that police believe that this incident may have been influenced by the killer that terrorized Ohio last week.

They better come up with something, we don’t need to see anyone else die on the internet.

