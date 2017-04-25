Are You Feeling This Ankle-Down Get Up? Tristan Thompson Rocks Thottilicious Basketball Shoes
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Are You Feeling This Ankle-Down Get Up? Tristan Thompson Rocks Cushion-y Sneakers
Tristan Thompson is no stranger to expressing himself fashionably. Today he posted a shout out to sneaker collaborator Don C., while wearing his Jordan brand sneaker collaboration. They come in a whimsical “spring pink” color. He says his pink basketball kicks are “crazy’, take a look below.
Are you feeling his marshmallow kicks? Yay or nay?