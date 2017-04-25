Sorry Evelyn! Jennifer Williams Returns To ‘Basketball Wives’

Hate it or love it?!

Jennifer Wiliams Returns To “Basketball Wives”

Jennifer Williams is getting a full-time gig back on her old show and her ex-bestie might be pissed. The former “Basketball Wives” star is reportedly coming back FULL time to the VH1 program and she’s already started filming.

According to theJasmineBRAND, producers want to create a storyline about Jennifer and Evelyn’s beef and eventually have Jennifer confront Evelyn.

As previously reported Jennifer believes that Evelyn blocked her initial return to the show because they’re no longer besties. Jenn told interview with Bijou Star of Cleveland’s Z 107.9 that she was in talks with producers to come back, but those talks eventually lapsed.

WELP! Looks like the cast of “Basketball Wives” L.A. should be brimming with drama. Malayasia Pargo and “fired” Brandi Maxiell are both back alongside newbies Aja Metoyer and Keanna Green.

Will YOU be watching Jennifer Williams’ return to “Basketball Wives” this season???

Sending love your way 💋 A post shared by Jennifer Williams (@jenniferwilliams) on Apr 13, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

Vallery Jean/FilmMagic/Getty Images