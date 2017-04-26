84 Savage: Antonio Brown Fired His InstaBae, Re-Hired His Preggo Baby Mama & Broke Twitter

Antonio Brown’s Messy Baby Mama Saga Sparks Chaos

Steelers star Antonio Brown has the internet in a tizzy over his next-level dirty dog savagery involving his new chick-turned-ex-chick Jenna Frumes and dumped baby mama-turned-pregnant main chick Chelsie Kyriss in a super messy pro baller saga reportedly inspired by GOD telling the flashy receiver to dump Jenna and reconcile with Chelsie. No, seriously.

Peep the Twitter chaos over Antonio’s super duper dirty doggish change of heart.