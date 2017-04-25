Animal Behavior: Original Penguin Partners with Lamorne Morris and IFAW to Launch #SHARECONSERVATION on World Penguin Day

Project #ShareConservation Partners Original Penguin with the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) to Raise Funding and Awareness for Penguins and All Wildlife

Today, in honor of World Penguin Day, Original Penguin launches the second iteration of its Project #ShareConservation program with a video starring actor and comedian Lamorne Morris. Each time the video is liked or shared on Facebook, Original Penguin will donate $1 to the global conservation organization International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) to help African penguins and other animals worldwide.

The Project #ShareConservation video, voiced by Lamorne Morris, follows the story of a penguin on a quest to meet and woo the penguin of his dreams. The video addresses the natural and human threats that penguins face, which have contributed to the rapid decline in the numbers of African penguins and other coastal birds. Original Penguin and IFAW are working in collaboration with the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) to combat these threats. The goal is to raise awareness and funding to help protect African penguins and all wildlife.

“We’re thrilled to partner with IFAW to continue our Project #ShareConservation program to help save penguins and other wild animals,” said Kristin DiCunzolo, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Original Penguin. “We’re excited to offer Original Penguin customers a chance to contribute to the effort by donating, sharing the video and purchasing our limited-edition Project #ShareConservation products.”

Check out the link below to the official Original Penguin Facebook!

https://www.facebook.com/OriginalPenguin/