Muva’s Motives: Amber Rose Explains The REAL Reason She Calls Herself A Slore

Amber Rose Say This Is Why She Likes Being Called A “Slut”

After already speaking to college students about her “Hoechella” outfit, Amber Rose spoke candidly on calling herself a “slut.”

As previously reported Amber was in Atlanta last week at Clark Atlanta University for the Know Your Status (#KYST) tour alongside Nina Parker, Don Benjamin, Jacquees and others for a panel stressing the importance of knowing your HIV/STD status.

While there, a student told Amber that a friend of his was bashing her for being a “slut” and Amber calmly explained to him why she didn’t mind the term and has used it to promote female empowerment.

“For me, I became famous, I didn’t ask for this s***. I dated a famous guy and I was like, ‘Oh damn I’m famous I gotta figure this out,'” said Rose. “What happened to me was like, ‘Damn yo, she was the same restaurant as that dude–she’s f**** him’ “I felt myself constantly tweeting and trying to explain myself and I was like , ‘You know what? It’s never gonna go away.'”

“I’ve constantly dealt with that because I’m beautiful,” added Rose. “I was blessed with beauty–it’s a gift and a curse. If I hang out with guys they always thought that I was having sex with them. So now I take the bullying, the derogatory labeling and I refer to myself as a slut. When you look at my Instagram and see that I call Coachella “Hoechella”, I’m embracing that s*** because they’re gonna think that I f***ed everybody anyway.”

Sit down haterssssssss!

Moderated by Karen Civil, the Atlanta #KYST tour stop included info on taking the proper precautions to avoid contracting STDs and gave CAU students tips on positive sexual health habits as they move into adulthood.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation