Judge Grants Stephen Belafonte Visitation Of His Daughter With Mel B, But NOT Eddie Murphy’s Little Girl

Stephen Belafonte Gets Visitation Of Daughter With Mel B

In addition to racks and racks of spousal support, Stephen Belafonte petitioned the judge in his divorce proceedings from “Scary Spice” Mel B to get joint custody of not only his own daughter with Mel B, but her daughter with Eddie Murphy as well.

As you know, Stephen and Mel started dating while she was 5 months pregnant with Eddie Murphy’s daughter Angel, and the two got married just a month after she was born. As such, and with Eddie’s own spotty involvement in his daughter’s life, Stephen has been the only father she’s ever truly known.

However, he’s also on the hook for years of physical and emotional abuse and intimidation of Mel B, so that complicates things — especially since there’s a standing restraining order to keep him away from her and all her daughters.

Well, a judge granted Stephen visitation under VERY strict supervision — but only for his own daughter, 5-year-old Madison. As far as 10-year-old Angel Murphy Brown…the judge says he needs to keep his distance.

Welp! It seemed like a stretch request anyway with all the abuse and sex extortion allegations floating around…

