Loni says she had the “time of her life” getting called all kinds of ham hock necks and roast beef burgers by a pettily pissed off K. Michelle last week.

K. Michelle had some additional thoughts…but she kept her cool on Loni this time around…For the most part.

Sis @LoniLove its cool dont open ur mouth 2ever shade or discredit me when im workin hard every day.Thats not what sorority sisters do😘🌻 — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) April 26, 2017

Sometimes people don't know any better. They seek shine in their shade. It's cool, remember u don't loose any blessings from it. ANY — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) April 26, 2017