Apollo Nida’s New Bae Comes For Phaedra After Her RHOA Reunion Shade
Apollo Nida’s Fiancee Sherien Speaks Out On Instagram
As anyone who peeped last Sunday’s installment of the RHOA Reunion knows, Phaedra’s shady divorce proceedings were a hot topic of conversation.
With Phaedra having so much to say about her ex(?) husband and his motives for delaying their divorce, his new lady Sherien Almufti has a few thoughts of her own to share.
She took to social media to say how misunderstood her hubby-to-be has been and how she can’t wait for the world to
My baby!! Miss you so much, praying for you daily. You have been misunderstood, judged and ridiculed but you never allowed it to bring you down. The strength you have gives me life. You're such an amazing person inside and out. One day the world will see that! In the meantime, stay prayed up, stay strong and keep pushing. Love you so much, can't wait for the day we reunite, it's going to be magical!! @apollonida03 ❤️😍😘 #freeap #teamapolloandsherien #loveyourself #positivity #blessed #love #strength
And for those quick to call her “thirsty” over her involvement with Apollo and piggybacking off the reunion…she has a message:
Interesting. Well, you definitely can’t say she doesn’t stand by her man…
