Apollo Nida’s New Bae Comes For Phaedra After Her RHOA Reunion Shade

Apollo Nida’s Fiancee Sherien Speaks Out On Instagram

As anyone who peeped last Sunday’s installment of the RHOA Reunion knows, Phaedra’s shady divorce proceedings were a hot topic of conversation.

With Phaedra having so much to say about her ex(?) husband and his motives for delaying their divorce, his new lady Sherien Almufti has a few thoughts of her own to share.

She took to social media to say how misunderstood her hubby-to-be has been and how she can’t wait for the world to

And for those quick to call her “thirsty” over her involvement with Apollo and piggybacking off the reunion…she has a message:

I have plenty of waterrrrrrrrrr!!! #unbothered A post shared by Sherien 👑💋💎 (@queensherien) on Apr 23, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

Interesting. Well, you definitely can’t say she doesn’t stand by her man…

