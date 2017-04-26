DJ Esco Hosts Belvedere x Noisey Weekend 2 Coachella Party [Photos]

DJ Esco Belvedere x Noisey Party

Stars and festival-goers descended on the Ace Hotel in Palm Springs Friday night to catch Weekend 2’s biggest party. “Belvedere x Noisey: Behind the Scene” is an experiential program by Belvedere Vodka and Vice’s music channel Noisey, spotlighting the hottest music scenes, breakthrough artists, and what’s to come for the industry…and during Coachella’s encore weekend, they highlighted DJ Esco, alongside DJ Noodles and DJ Sean G.

Model Chanel Iman was spotted on the scene rocking a crochet Roberto Cavalli sweater and black leather fringe shorts in true Coachella fashion.

And Esco held a dance-off with “himself” while guests sipped on signature cocktails by Belvedere:

Peep more pics below:

Joe Scarnici for Getty Images