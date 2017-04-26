Bye ‘Fraudra’! Shamea STILL Says Phaedra Tried To Holler At Her Husband—But What Does Porsha Think???

Will you be watching???

Shamea Morton Blasts Phaedra Parks During The RHOA Reunion

Porsha’s “best friend” who got dragged into drama during this season of RHOA still has some harsh words for Phaedra Parks. During this season Phaedra shockingly alleged that Shamea Morton that was in a secret lesbian/Todd Tucker threesome relationship with Kandi Burruss because Shamea “f***s everybody’s husband.”

Shamea’s been BIG mad at her ever since and called Phaedra “chubby” and a “devil in a dress”, but on Sunday viewers will see things really come to a head between the two when they finally face off.

Shamea will confront Phaedra during the RHOA reunion and based on Bravo clip, it won’t be pretty. Shamea will first start by telling Porsha that she told her not to trust Phaedra and once again bring up claims that she tried to holler at her husband.

Shamea: “I told you don’t go so hard for her. I’m just telling you to be careful. You don’t know where her vagina has been seeing as though she tried to holler at my ex.” Phaedra: Please stop saying that I was trying to holler at your ex… Shamea: “I’m not talking to you.” Phaedra: “Girl, bye!”

Phaedra will then clap back with claims that Shamea “screws men at the St. Regis to get shoes” and wants Apollo, before Shamea alleges that Phaedra’s been seeking out “rich Africans.”

Phaedra: “Girl, you the one that’s going to the St. Regis, trying to get you a pair of shoes chile. Screwing anybody that will screw you.” Shamea: “I’m engaged, what are you doing?” Phaedra: “Why you worried? You was trying to get at him [Apollo].” Shamea: You gonna write letters? Phaedra: “I don’t have to write letters, I’m divorced from him but you can get on him, girl.” Shamea: “You’re the one at Porsha’s mom’s house talking about, ‘Hook me up with an African, girl! Which one of them got money?!”

According to Porsha who at the time was still in a close “Frick & Frack” friendship with Phaedra, she advised Shamea not to messily spread rumors about her friend.

“I pulled Shamea to the side and told he that I don’t think she should do that.”

and she sorta kind apologized for not defending her against Phaedra’s claims about her and Kandi.

“When it came to Phaedra and what she was saying, I was caught up in the tea and what was going on and I was wrong.”

Messy, messy, messy.

Will you be watching the RHOA Reunion to see more of Shamea shutting down Phaedra???



More from Phaedra on the flip.

Getty Images/Prince Williams/ATLPics.net