Jamaican Sh*t: At The Tender Age Of 56, Peter Thomas Says He Had To Put A Box Cutter To Matt Jordan’s Face!

#RHOA’s Peter Thomas Says He Had To Pull A Blade Out On Kenya’s Psycho Ex, Matt Jordan

At the tender age of 56…Peter Thomas had to regulate!

Whew! Matt Jordan has no chill. He’s been starting mess with Kenya all season and now Peter Thomas is saying he has to pull a blade out on him, to keep him in his place! In an interview with Straight From The A, Peter confirms that he wasn’t here to take anymore of Matt’s BS. He says Matty drove 3 plus hours to Charlotte, to confront Peter over comments he allegedly made defending Kenya. Then a physical altercation ensued, where Peter say he threw Matt in a headlock and pulled out the weapon.

Peter says Matt threw a water bottle at him, charging him first.