Jamaican Sh*t: At The Tender Age Of 56, Peter Thomas Says He Had To Put A Box Cutter To Matt Jordan’s Face!
Whew! Matt Jordan has no chill. He’s been starting mess with Kenya all season and now Peter Thomas is saying he has to pull a blade out on him, to keep him in his place! In an interview with Straight From The A, Peter confirms that he wasn’t here to take anymore of Matt’s BS. He says Matty drove 3 plus hours to Charlotte, to confront Peter over comments he allegedly made defending Kenya. Then a physical altercation ensued, where Peter say he threw Matt in a headlock and pulled out the weapon.
Peter says Matt threw a water bottle at him, charging him first.
“He charged me! And the whole time he was coming at me, I had a box cutter in my pocket. and Matt’s like 6’5 and 250…. he’s like 33/35 and I’m 56… I don’t wanna fight this n*cca! F*ck I’m doing fighting?
That Brooklyn sh*t came outta me… that Jamaican sh*t came outta me quick! I had that n*gga in a neckhold and the boxcutter to his face! When he saw it he panicked like a b*tch!
