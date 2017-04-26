Ni**as…Everywhere: Kanye West Wanted N-Word Attached To Every Single ‘Watch The Throne’ Song Title

Kanye West Wanted N-Word On Every ‘Watch The Throne’ Song Title

The king of controversy, Kanye West, had BIG plans for his collaborative album with his “Big Brother” Jay Z.

During an interview on ItsTheReal’s (Jeff and Eric Rosenthal) A Waste Of Time podcast, publisher David Cho revealed some interesting info about the making of Watch The Throne and the incendiary plans Kanye had for the track list:

“We’re gonna put the N-word in every single title on this album, so everyone has to say it and they have to confront it.”

Ultimately, as you know, the only song title on the album to contain the n-word as the hit “Ni**as In Paris”, which Jay Z wanted to title “Ball So Hard”.

While Kanye might have been wildin’ with his ni**er-infused track list, it appears that his idea worked pretty well for that one song.

