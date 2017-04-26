Get Out: Is Tristan Thompson FINALLY Ready To Run From Khloé “Klingon” Kardashian?

Tristan Thompson Ready To Pump Brakes On Relationship With Khloé Kardashian

Looks like things may be cooling off for Khloé Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson and it seems like all the hinting about being ready for an engagement may be the cause of it.

Sources for RadarOnline.com tell the site Thompson’s “getting cold feet” and has told her he wants to slow things down:

“Tristan’s barely getting used to the idea of being a dad and here’s Khloe pushing him into a high-profile engagement,” explained one insider, adding the Cleveland Cavalier player “is ready to run because it’s too much too quickly.”

Radar claims Khloe’s been spending a minimum of $50K weekly on Tris and he was even upset that she dropped so much cash on his birthday in March.

“He was pissed that Khloe threw all that money on his birthday, just for bragging rights,” the insider told Radar. “His friends are calling her ‘Khloe Warbucks’ after the rich guy in Annie.”

Crazy right… You know it sucks once your friends make up a nickname in the group chat. Don’t let Lebron be in that chat either. That ish is probably BRUTAL.

Tristan hasn’t been fully swayed yet, but the report claims Tristan’s circle is ready for him to pull the plug:

“All his friends and family are begging him to get out of this situation before that family takes over his life,” said the insider.

ALL OF HIS FRIENDS AND FAMILY? That’s it? Just everybody in his universe? Hmmmm. Do you buy this one?

We feel like anytime there is a brother being spoiled to death by a rich white woman there’s always at least one co-conspirator ready to encourage him to keep getting lavished.

Do you think Tristan will call it quits? Or is he set to be the next spinoff star?