Put Them In Rice: Large Show Bunny Found Dead On United Flight

World Record Bunny Rabbit Dies On United Airlines Flight

United Airlines has some explaining to do, once a gain. An oversized rabbit, who was deemed healthy before take off, was found dead in a cargo area.

The airline is having one heck of a month, after videos a passenger being brutally dragged out of his plane seat went viral. Now, an adored and celebrated bunny rabbit was allegedly suddenly killed on board. BBC reports Simon, a 35-inch-long Continental Giant rabbit was found dead in the cargo hold on a trans-Atlantic flight from London Heathrow to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Simon was expected to follow in his father’s footsteps to become the world’s biggest bunny.

Simon’s breeder, Annette Edwards told The Sun “Simon had a vet’s check-up three hours before the flight and was fit as a fiddle.” The airline told the BBC it was “saddened” by the rabbit’s death and is investigating the incident.