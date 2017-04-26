A-Town Pordy: The 2017 Cali Picnic Was A Super Cool Success

The 2017 Cali Picnic Takes Over ATL

The 23rd annual Cali Picnic came thru and crushed the A-Town buildings YET AGAIN with a free concert headlined by YG, easy breezy Cali vibes, food trucks and games at Morris Brown’s Westurn Union in the heart of downtown Atlanta.

Thousands gathered for the fun-filled block pordy organized in the early ’90s by college students who simply wanted a day of fun to curb finals anxiety. And it did, while evolving into one of ATL’s longest running annual events that’s only getting bigger and better.

Peep more cool flicks from ATL’s BEST Springtime turn up.

Donnie Hunter Photography