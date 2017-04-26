You Can Die: Psychic Dead After Stabbing Himself In The Heart To Prove His “Immortality”

Thai Psychic Dies After Stabbing Himself In Heart To Prove Immortality

25-year-old Thai psychic Theprit Palee is dead after attempting something that most people would call “stupid as hell”.

The brave clairvoyant was performing an ancient ritual in which a person dances in front of a crowd and proves his immortality by plunging a sword into their chest according to DailyMail. Ideally, the sword is supposed to break and the person would go unharmed.

That didn’t happen.

When Theprit went to stab himself, the sword went through his chest and into his heart.

The crowd made a futile attempt to save the man’s life, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival a local hospital.

Says Chiang Mai resident Noom Udorn:

‘This is a tradition that happens every year. The sword normally breaks but this time it went inside him. ‘The medium has been respected for many years. People love him. He is one of people’s favourites.’

R.I.P.

Kids, don’t try this at home.

Image via Shutterstock