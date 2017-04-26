Who Looked More Bangin’ At The TIME 100 Gala?



Seen on the scene…

Time 100 Gala Photos

Several celebs were spotted at New York’s Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center for the annual TIME 100 gala.

Attendees included Viola Davis who was one of this year’s honorees…

Naomi Campbell…

our girl Ava Duvernay who was honored for her storytelling excellence…

and Demi Lovato who bared her bountiful boobs in blue.

Leslie Jones, another honoree, also got all dolled up for the occasion…

and gushed over meeting “her idol” Viola Davis who she says is “normal as hell.”

When you meet one of your idols and she is normal as hell!!! pic.twitter.com/YLRhhCBgeo — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) April 26, 2017

Ashley Graham was also spotted wearing a dress that exposed her copious curves.



You tell us; who looked more bangin’???

TIME’s 100 list honors the most influential pioneers, leaders, titans, artists and icons of 2017. This year’s list includes everyone from Donald Trump and Steve Bannon (yuck) to Chance The Rapper, Jordan Peele and Colin Kaepernick.

More Time 100 Gala photos on the flip.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Matthew Eisman/Getty Images/Taylor Hill/Film Magic