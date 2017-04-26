Exclusive: Katt Williams Fears Alleged Beat Down Vic Will Release His Testimony To Media

Comedian Accused Of Masterminding Terrifying Assault

Katt Williams has refused to sit down and be grilled under oath in the court battle – involving a woman accusing him of orchestrating a vicious assault — in fear the video of his deposition will be leaked to the media or prosecutors.

Last year an actress, Jamila Majesty sued Katt, accusing him of organizing a beat down and claimed he was involved in Wiccan sorcery.

Jamila explained she went to the comedian’s Malibu home two years ago. She was invited to the home and when she arrived, five other women were there and things quickly went south after she used the bathroom.

Katt immediately told her that “no one uses [my] bathroom” and then the other women began punching her. She claimed the beatings lasted for three hours, during which she lost consciousness several times, was left bloodied and the comedian even burned her in the face with his cigarette.

One of the women involved in the beat down allegedly had a book open which contained the “teachings on sorcery and spells” and had a fire that was being fed “unusual things”. Jamila was eventually able to escape around 1:30am and drove home without calling the police, fearing what Katt would do. She sued for assault, battery, emotional distress and false imprisonment.

Earlier this month, Jamila filed docs demanding the judge order Katt to sit down and be grilled during a deposition. She accused him of playing dirty games and attempting to avoid the depo for no good reason.

Katt is now firing back at the demand, saying he attempted to work out the issues with the alleged victim over his deposition, but to no avail.

The comedian explained if he were to appear he would invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination, due to a pending criminal complaint she filed against him.

He pointed out to the court he’s famous which causes him to fear the video or transcript of his depo will be leaked to the media in an effort to embarrass or incriminate him. Katt also fears the tape will be handed over to law enforcement or prosecutors who are still investigating him criminally over the alleged incident.

Katt is demanding the judge not force him to sit for a depo until the criminal case is closed.