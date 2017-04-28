New Hair, Who Dis? Single Lady Tiny’s Going Green

So In Love @heiressdharris PHD My addiction👑💜 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Apr 23, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

New hair, who dis???

Tiny Harris Shows Off Her New Hairstyle

Tiny Harris is showing off a new look. Even as news circulates that her marriage to T.I. really is a wrap, Tiny’s putting on a brave face—and some new hair.

The singer/songwriter took to Instagram this week to show off her latest hairstyle and fans can’t stop raving about it.

Tiny’s currently rocking turquoise blue, emerald green faux locs courtesy of Urban Beauty Hair and she’s being showered with compliments for the style that’s making people “green with envy.”

“Absolutely BEAUTIFUL!!!!!!!!!” wrote one fan on Instagram.

“Gorgeous and unbothered,” wrote another.

Happy Friday!! "Green with envy"! Im really loving my Real Goddess locs from @urbanbeautyhair. Check them out today." 💋😍💋 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Apr 28, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

This isn’t Tiny’s first time rocking the natural hairstyle, she previously showed off faux locs during the “50 Shades” premiere in Hollywood.

Her oldest daughter Zonnique also has faux locs and hers is sky blue and blonde.

before I wash off this beat ass faceeeeeee, let me take some selfiesssssss #nofilterneededever A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on Apr 26, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Are YOU feeling Tiny’s new look???

More photos on the flip.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images,Instagram/Splash