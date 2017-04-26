Exclusive: Employee Sues RHOA’s Kandi Burruss For Retaliation For Suit Over Unpaid Wages

Kandi’s Ex-Employee Says Star Owes Him Big Time

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss is being accused of retaliation against her ex-employee, and the man has blasted his former boss for counter-suing him only after he took her to court, and he is demanding the judge step in and stop the reality star

The reality star’s former manager, event planner and production coordinator, Johnnie Winston III, sued Kandi Burruss-Tucker and her Kandi Koated Entertainment. Winston explained he worked for the reality star until he was fired in February 2016.

He accused Kandi of failing to pay the required minimum wage, overtime pay for his time working in the studio, planning special events, running errands and preparing meals for events. He sued for back pay and overtime wages along with liquidated damages equal to the amount owed in benefits.

Kandi blasted the allegations and demanded the suit be tossed. She argued Winston was an independent contractor and was paid for his services over the years.

Recently, Kandi filed docs counter-suing Winston accusing him of slandering her while appearing on “Real Housewives.”

Kandi claimed her ex-employee attempted to ruin her reputation through false and malicious accusations. She believed it is also an attempt to garner free publicity and national attention by creating a false story line to stay relevant on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”