Celebrity Cribs: Purple God Prince’s $13 Million Toronto Mansion Is In The Same ‘Hood As Drake’s [Photo]

Prince’s Toronto Home Is On The Market For $13 Million

The anniversary of the day that Prince Rogers Nelson left this Earth recently passed. While many of us are still heartbroken by his death, there are still remnants of The Purple One all across the globe, including his home.

No, we’re not talking about the famous Paisley Park, we’re talking about a lesser-known property he owned in Toronto.

According to TMZ, Prince’s $13 million Canadian home is located in the same neighborhood where Drake’s house is.

The property features undeniable evidence that Prince lived there. There’s purple carpet and statues and stamps of his nominal symbol all over the place.

He must have had a good eye for real estate because just 2 years ago he bought the house for $9.5 million.

