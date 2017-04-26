Going Strong: Colin Kaepernick & His Hot 97 Bae Nessa Are Still Cutely Coupled Up

Still going strong…

Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Are Still Dating

Colin Kaepernick and his bangin’ radio bae are still going strong and recently put on a cute public display of affection. The NFLer and Nessa Diab of Hot 97 were spotted at last night’s TIME 100 gala where they posed for pictures…

and got to meet honoree/black girl movie magic maker Ava Duvernay.

Nessa previously told BOSSIP that she fully supported his decision to sit during the national anthem and disputed the idea that he was acting “un-American” because of his decision.

“He’s very strong. He knew that this is something that a lot of people probably don’t want to talk about. But someone has to talk about it. And it comes from the heart. I truly feel that if people took the time to understand what he was saying — truly — I think that they would realize that this is someone who wants the best for all of us. And, he wants America great, because we’re proud to be Americans and to have rights like freedom of speech. So I support him, and I’m happy.”

Nessa and Colin first sparked dating rumors way back in 2015…



and they’re clearly still happily booed up.



Are wedding bells next for these two???

Matthew Eisman/Gary Gershoff/Taylor Hill/Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images