Estranged Wives & Mistresses United? La La Anthony Is Producing A Reality Show With T.I.’s Alleged Side Chick Bernice Burgos ﻿

La La Anthony Is Producing A Reality Show With T.I.’s Alleged Side Chick Bernice Burgos

“Goal Diggers” is La La’s show she’s executive producing, starring Tip’s lady “friend” Bernice Burgos. The show has been in for a while, but how ironic is it that both ladies are making headlines as of late? La La told Billboard back in September that she was producing a show for VH1.

Just this week La La was seen on the scene at Sapphire Strip Club in NYC for filming. Bernice and La La seem to get along rather well, according to a source; they have a lot of mutual acquaintances, between them. “Bernice is cool, minus being birdy” according to a mutual friend.

La La posted up the controversial bartender back in February. We assume they’ve spent a lot of time together, because of filming.

Woke up feeling like @realberniceburgos 😂 #mood #comingsoontoatvnearyou #producer #lalaland A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Feb 9, 2017 at 4:11am PST

Will you be watching?