New Music: Da Brat Hosts Listening Party For Cornbread At Mass Appeal

Last night, Da Brat hosted an exclusive listening party for her new artist, Cornbread. 21 year old Cornbread is best known as being the new rising star from Chicago with the viral single, “RokkIt.” Over 150 influencers attended, the listening party held at Mass Appeal (clothing boutique) in Atlanta, GA including Trina Braxton (“Braxton Family Values”) and Headkrack (“Dish Nation”). Attendees were treated to tasty bites while they watched the world premiere of Cornbread’s new music video “Passenger Rider.” Cornbread “lovers” can purchase his new single, “Passenger Rider,” now on all digital platforms.

Check out the single “Passenger Rider” by clicking here!