Interview With Shea Moisture CEO Who Defends Need To “Expand” Brand [Video]

Our boy Roland Martin sat down with CEO of the now controversial Shea Moisturizer, Richelieu Dennis. Dennis, who is also the founder, explained his rationale behind the controversial ad which has now been pulled. The brand was trying to expand and THAT is why they tried a broader approach and more diverse looking ad. Naturally, black folks ain’t buying it, being that they all live and die by twitter opinions nowadays.

Turn the page for more on Shea…

TV One / News One Now