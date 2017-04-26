It’s Time To Talk About Those Non-Photoshopped Kim K Beach Pics That Has The Internet Going Crazy

Kim Kardashian’s Pics Blow Up Internet

Kim Kardashian has been the queen of body sorcery since she became famous a decade ago. Whether it be surgeries or photoshops, her body has been speculated about to no end. So when these non-photoshopped pics of her on the beach surfaced, people couldn’t wait to pile on.

The reactions caused Kim herself to respond.

Oh and as for me you ask? …I'm just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

What does this all mean? Well, for one, it means that on one is perfect. But what about the constant photoshops and surgery news and rumors? It certainly doesn’t put them to rest, but should we care? Should we ignore them? The internet was full of opinions…take a look.