Slaychella: A Gallery Of Magical Black Women Who Won Coachella 2017

By Bossip Staff
#BlackGirlMagic Takes Over Coachella

Coachella 2017 was a spectacular celebration of music, self-expression and carefree beauty bursting with positive vibes and infectious Black girl magic that elevated the globally-revered festival to breathtaking new heights.

Peep all of the Black girl magic at Coachella 2017 on the flip.

Coachella day 2 💋@joansmalls 💋

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

Secret Society. 👩🏽‍🎤🎉 #Coachella17

A post shared by Jasmine Jones (@jaszjones) on

" I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit "

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

#Coachella vibes with our cover star @jastookes || photo by @nyavgjoe; special thanks to @hotelsdotcom

A post shared by Elle Magazine (@elleusa) on

who wanna link up today in LA tho??? 1050 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

In my spare time I'm a gypsy✨ #Coachella17

A post shared by Ros Gold-Onwude (@rosgo21) on

    Peace &I Love ☮️❤️ #coachella2017 #coachella2017 #indio #indiodesert

    A post shared by amesia26 (@amesia26) on

    Coachella Threads: courtesy of @ottdubai and @firstaveeyewear Thank you @seannita for my Coachella closet💋

    A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

    🏋🏾‍♀️

    A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

    No voice and hurting today but it was all worth it #coachella17 #neoncarnival

    A post shared by Aisha Rae (@aisharaestyle) on

    Day one. #coachella2017 @reebokclassics

    A post shared by Jessica C. Andrews (@dressupwithjess) on

    End Result 😂 #coachella17 #coachella

    A post shared by Nareasha Willis (@na_nareasha) on

    #coachella17

    A post shared by morgandania (@morgandania) on

    So many ways to make #braids edgy….also #blackgirlmagic was strong at #coachella2017

    A post shared by NurturedKnotts (@nurturedknotts) on

    Eyes in the back of my head… Day 3 done #coachella17

    A post shared by Melisa Heath (@memeheath) on

    #coachella17 Day 2!

    A post shared by Melisa Heath (@memeheath) on

    💛💛💛

    A post shared by B (@faithfulbee) on

