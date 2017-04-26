Slaychella: A Gallery Of Magical Black Women Who Won Coachella 2017
- By Bossip Staff
#BlackGirlMagic Takes Over Coachella
Coachella 2017 was a spectacular celebration of music, self-expression and carefree beauty bursting with positive vibes and infectious Black girl magic that elevated the globally-revered festival to breathtaking new heights.
Peep all of the Black girl magic at Coachella 2017 on the flip.
🤘🏽C O A C H E L L A 🤘🏽 #AdventuresOfACurlyGirl . . . . . . . #TravelNoire #SoulTravel #TravelisTheNewClub #CocoaTravelersintl #HardlyHome #CurlyGirl #2017 #MyTravelCrush #Nomadness #SoulSociety #Wanderlust #JetSetter #UrbanTravel #worldTraveler #Explorer #BlackAndAbroad #nomad #FrequentFlyer #IGTravelers #WorkHardTravelWell #Wegotoot #WeGoTo #CurlyChick #Coachella #Slaying #Fashion #Deco #Makeup