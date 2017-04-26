Get Well: Shekinah Speaks On Her Scary Domestic Violence Incident



Stop the domestic violence…

Shekinah Jo Speaks On Domestic Violence

After revealing to the world her battered and bruised face following a domestic dispute, Shekinah Jo is speaking further on what happened. As previously reported fans were shocked to see a photo of the reality star after an alleged abusive incident with a man.

Shekinah now says that the man who she was romantically involved with, is on the run from police and she describes him as “very controlling.” She also confirmed that she called authorities after the incident.

She tells V-103’s Ryan Cameron:

Shekinah: “I don’t know if he was really jealous, it was more of a mind manipulation thing. It was always something. Me being accused of being a hoe 24/7, all the time him thinking that I’m dealing with another man. Is he insecure? No. Is he controlling? Yes, he’s very controlling. Ryan Cameron: Why would that be an excuse for hitting you and blackening your eye? Shekinah: “It’s not an excuse Ryan, I called the police. I don’t care what a woman do, there’s no reason for a man to do that to a woman. […] They [the police] couldn’t find him. It’s sad it took the city of Atlanta an hour and something to get there that’s why that post was up because I was just so angry. The police did a warrant or whatever they did. They did come in and took pictures of me, took pictures of my face and took pictures of the stuff that he busted up.

Shekinah also explained that the man tried to break into her hair salon to assault to her before she opened the door herself.

Shekinah: He had a crowbar trying to get the door. So, I opened the door. I wasn’t thinking he was going to hit me. He had a crowbar trying to get in the door. He just went to punching me in my face.

WOW!

She also confirmed that it was the same man whose abusive behavior she spoke about on “The Real” and who also assaulted her in L.A. According to Shekinah he “mushed her in the face” because she accepted money from a male childhood friend.

“Did this man hit before you went on “The Real?” “Yeah, that’s when he shoved me in my face.

The reality star/hair stylist now says she’s completely done with her abuser.

“I wanna let every woman out here know, if a man is controlling you and he don’t trust you, don’t deal with him. I’m done.”

Hopefully, authorities find this man and lock him up. This was clearly a very toxic and mentally and physically abusive relationship and we’re sending best wishes Shekinah’s way.

